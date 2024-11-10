Rajendra Gupta Murder Case: Police Target Nephew To Be Primary Suspect

Varanasi: Five days since the gruesome murder of 55-year-old liquor businessman Rajendra Gupta, his wife Neetu Gupta (45), and their three children — Navnendra Gupta (25), Shubendra Gupta (15), and Gaurangi Gupta (17), police have zeroed in on Rajendra's nephew Vishal alias Vicky as their primary suspect.

Multiple teams of police are camping in Maharashtra, Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh to trace the suspect. Vicky, who worked for a software development company in Ahmedabad vacated the rented flat on October 20 he lived in here saying he was shifting to another city citing a job change, police said.

However, his last location has been traced to Uttar Pradesh where he withdrew a small amount from a bank there. A team of police who is camping in UP is waiting for the bank to reopen on Monday for them to seek more details on the transaction and Vicky.

The police team in Ahmedabad spoke to some of Vicky's friends there and found out that he had a girlfriend living in Mumbai who is also at large. Police are on the lookout for the girl as well.

In another breakthrough, data from the forensic team revealed that Neetu and their other three children were murdered before Rajendra. The kids along with their mother were killed after 5 am on November 5, while Rajendra was murdered between 12:30 and 1:00 am on the night of November 4.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Kashi Zone, Gaurav Vanshwal told ETV Bharat, "We are trying to trace Vicky but unfortunately his location is not available yet. We will find him soon."

What Is The Case? On November 5, five members of a family were found dead with gunshot injuries in the Bhadeni area of the city. Police suspect family dispute to be the motive behind the murders.

Businessman Rajendra Gupta's body was discovered in his under-construction house in the Rohaniya area, after bodies of his wife, Neetu Gupta (45), and their three children — Navnendra Gupta (25), Shubendra Gupta (15), and Gaurangi Gupta (17) — were found just a few hours ago.

Police investigation revealed that Rajendra had been involved in two murder cases that were filed in 1997. In the first case, he was accused of killing his father, Laxmi Narayan Gupta, and his security guard while in the second case, he was accused of murdering his brother Krishna and Krishna’s wife, Manju. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway. However, no arrests have been made so far.