Alwar: Sandeep Agarwal, a businessman from Rajasthan’s Kishgarh Bas area, has been a dedicated blood donor for over two decades now. Locally known as the ‘Raktveer’ (Blood Warrior), he has donated a whopping 73 pints of blood so far.

The title also reflects his selfless dedication to humanity and becoming a beacon of hope for saving countless lives. Sandeep’s journey as a ‘blood warrior’ began in 2000 when his uncle fell ill and he donated blood for the first time. Although his uncle passed away, the act done out of love and kindness changed his life forever.

Sandeep decided to continue with selfless blood donations. Months after his uncle’s death, Sandeep met an elderly woman whose grandson was critical at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital and needed urgent blood.

Rajasthan’s Raktveer: A Selfless Journey Of Donating 73 Pints Of Blood And Inspiring Others (ETV Bharat)

“I showed no hesitation and donated blood to the boy. The woman prayed for me and sent a lot of wishes. This chance encounter changed my path, and I dedicated my life to helping others in need of blood,” Sandeep said.

Driven by this moment, Sandeep opened the organisation ‘Manav Kalyan Samaj Sevak Sansthan’ in 2004 and started organising blood donation camps and raising awareness and making a difference in people’s lives.

Over time, his initiative expanded beyond blood donation as he helped organise many ENT camps and facilitated nearly 3,000 ear surgeries. Sandeep received recognition and honours on several occasions from the district administration.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandeep’s commitment was exemplary as he formed a team to provide essential food supplies to migrant workers and their families, ensuring no one went hungry. “My children also helped me in my efforts. They are also donating their savings to the relief fund,” he said.