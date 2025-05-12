ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's Dakaniya Talab Railway Station To Be Renamed As New Kota

Kota: The Dakaniya Talab railway station, a suburban station in Rajasthan's Kota district, will be renamed as New Kota following the central government's in-principle approval. The announcement came from the office of Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota Bundi MP Om Birla, who spearheaded the proposal.

The Union Home Ministry, the nodal authority for approving railway station name changes, has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Rajasthan government. Subsequently, the state government will publish a gazette notification formalising the new name. Following this, railway authorities will officially implement the change. The Survey of India and other relevant government bodies will be notified to update their records.

Dakaniya Talab station, located on the Delhi-Mumbai rail line, approximately 9 kilometers from Kota Junction, is experiencing rapid growth in passenger traffic due to its proximity to the educational coaching hub.