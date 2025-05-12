ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's Dakaniya Talab Railway Station To Be Renamed As New Kota

Dakaniya Talab station, located on the Delhi-Mumbai rail line, is experiencing rapid growth in passenger traffic due to its close proximity to the coaching hub.

New Kota Railway Station
Proposed design of Dakaniya Railway Station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST

1 Min Read

Kota: The Dakaniya Talab railway station, a suburban station in Rajasthan's Kota district, will be renamed as New Kota following the central government's in-principle approval. The announcement came from the office of Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota Bundi MP Om Birla, who spearheaded the proposal.

The Union Home Ministry, the nodal authority for approving railway station name changes, has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Rajasthan government. Subsequently, the state government will publish a gazette notification formalising the new name. Following this, railway authorities will officially implement the change. The Survey of India and other relevant government bodies will be notified to update their records.

Dakaniya Talab station, located on the Delhi-Mumbai rail line, approximately 9 kilometers from Kota Junction, is experiencing rapid growth in passenger traffic due to its proximity to the educational coaching hub.

A significant redevelopment project, with an investment of about Rs 110 crore, is currently underway to modernise the station. Upon completion, the station will boast world-class amenities, including a loop line, a new concourse, an enhanced circulating area and parking, lifts, escalators, a solar power plant, digital displays, CCTV surveillance, and coach and train indication boards.

The station witnessed rapid progress in upgrading passenger facilities. Construction teams have completed over 80 per cent of the work, which includes departure and arrival blocks, ticket counters, waiting rooms, cloakrooms, a VIP lounge, dormitory accommodations, an infant feeding room, retiring rooms, a budget hotel, and specialized provisions for disabled passengers.

A new 36-meter-wide concourse will connect all platforms, enhancing passenger flow. The redevelopment project commenced in November 2022 and has surpassed 80 per cent completion.

