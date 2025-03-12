Rajasthan's Ganthauli: The Village Where Lord Krishna And Radha First Played Holi

Bharatpur: Revered as the birthplace of Lord Krishna and Radha's Holi celebrations, Ganthauli village in Rajasthan's Deeg district is believed to be the village where they first played Holi with the cowherd boys. Even today, villagers gather to perform Holi rituals at the ancient lake, which is said to carry the essence of Radha and Krishna's presence.

The name of the village 'Ganthalui' carries itw own unique story. According to Pandit Premi Sharma, once, while Radha and Krishna and their friends rested under the shade of trees after playing, the cowherd boys tied knots in their clothes. When the two stood up, they found themselves tied together.

"This play (leela) became the inspiration for the village's name 'Ganthauli,' which symbolises the knot or connection formed between them," Pandit Premi Sharma said.

Pandit Sharma added that it was in Ganthauli where Lord Krishna and Radha first played Holi using natural colours. "Green was made from tree leaves, and red was made from flowers of the 'Tesu' tree. Ganthauli is credited with starting the tradition of Holi in Braj, which has since spread across India," Pandit Sharma said.

Devotees still believe that Lord Krishna and Radha continue to play Holi in this village by the divine lake. Many people claim that the shores of the lake are filled with vibrant colours, and a divine fragrance fills the air.

The village continues to uphold the sacred tradition by offering colours, gulal, and sweets like Gujiya at the lake, inviting Lord Krishna and Radha to join the celebrations.