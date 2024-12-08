Rajasthan's Christmas Story: A Legacy Of Missionaries From British Era

Ajmer: The Christian community in Rajasthan is invigorated as Christmas nears. A large number of Christians have lived in the state ever since the missionaries arrived here during the British era, and their joy has no boundaries with the coming of the annual festival. The region also has many churches, including one of the oldest churches in Beawar, which was built 164 years ago.

In addition, Christian missionaries had a significant influence in the establishment of several reputed medical and educational institutions that still support the growth of the state. As evidence of their legacy, Beawar's first church was named after the Scottish missionary Shulbread. Upon arriving in India from Scotland, Shulbread joined a team of 20 missionaries who dedicated their lives to helping poor and middle-class families by offering them free medical care and education.

St. Mary's Church (ETV Bharat)

Presently, more than a dozen historic churches with distinctive histories and architectural styles may be seen in Ajmer. One of the city's oldest and most exquisite churches is the 150-year-old Robson Memorial Church. The Centenary Methodist Church, St. Mary's Church, and Our Lady of Seven Dollars Church are a few more noteworthy churches.

With unique decorations, prayer gatherings, and carol singing, the Christian community in Ajmer is getting ready for Christmas. The community gathers to share the news of the arrival of the Lord Jesus at this festival, which is a time for happiness and celebration.

Rakesh Samuel, secretary of the Robson Memorial Church, says Christian missionaries inspired several generations in Rajasthan with their contribution in various fields, especially education and medicine.

He says the oldest girls' school in Ajmer is the Mission Girls School, which was established by the Christian missionaries. “Similarly, the Ajmer Memorial School is over 100 years old boys' school and also a contribution of missionaries,” he says.

“There was a lot of development in the field of education and medicine in the times of missionaries. This is the reason why Ajmer became famous as the city of education,” he says.

Inside view of St. Anselm's (ETV Bharat)

According to Samuel, Christmas is the Christian community's most important event, and it begins preparing for Christmas on December 1 itself.

“Special decorations are being done in all of Ajmer's churches. Prayer gatherings are held in the churches,” he says. Apart from that, groups of young people are travelling from home to house in the late evening, conveying the message of the birth of Lord Jesus through carol singing, he adds.