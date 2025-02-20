ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Youth Tied Up, Beaten By Cousin's Kin For 'Eloping' With Her; Clash Erupts Between Families

Complaints were lodged by both the families and investigations have been initiated by Ramganj police station.

Rajasthan Youth Held Hostage, Beaten Up By Cousin's Kin For 'Eloping' With Her; Clash Erupts Between Families
Ramganj Mandi police station has registered a case (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 5:39 PM IST

Kota: Six persons were injured in a clash between two families after a youth was allegedly tied up and beaten with a belt for 'eloping' with his cousin in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Thursday. The youth is currently undergoing treatment at Jhalawar district hospital, they added.

A case was registered at Ramganj Mandi police station based on complaints from both the sides.

Ramganj Mandi police station officer Manoj Singh Sikarwar said a girl had gone missing from a village and her aunt's son, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was accused of luring her away. Later, the girl was recovered by the police. She told cops that she had left home on her own will and also expressed her desire to return to her family.

After this, the girl's family members tied up the youth and beat him up. A video of the act was also made by one of the family members, police said.

After this, the matter was taken up at the panchayat meeting and a dispute rose between the two families. The youth's family members pelted stones at the girl's family and a clash ensued between them, leaving six persons injured.

A complaint was registered by the girl's family on Wednesday in this regard and a similar complaint was received from the boy's side on Thursday, Ramganj Mandi police station officer said. Both the complaints are being investigated, he said.

