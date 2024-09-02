ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Friends Turn Enemies After Road Rage Incident, Youth Stabbed To Death; Probe On

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

According to police, Nikhil Agarwal (21) was stabbed to death by his friends, who had an argument with him a month ago following a road rage incident. A murder case has been lodged against five of his friends.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kota (Rajasthan): A 21-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of his friends in Rajasthan's Kota district following an old argument over a road rage incident, police said on Monday. A case has been registered against five persons in this connection, they added.

The incident took place in Kherli Phatak of Bhimganjmandi police station area at Sunday midnight. Some of the friends of the deceased tried to intervene but could not save him. The body has been kept in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.

Nikhil Agarwal (21), a resident of Kherli Phatak Balaji town had sustained severe injuries and declared brought dead in the hospital, Bhimganjmandi police station officer Ramkishan Godara said.

"On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot but the accused had already escaped. Based on a complaint registered by the family members of the deceased, a case of murder has been registered against five youths including Aman, Mukesh Kewat and Monu Nagor," Godara said.

Godara further said Nikhil had an argument with his friends over a road rage incident in the past. With the intention of taking revenge, some youths came on a bike and attacked him with a knife near Kherli Phatak intersection, he said adding that the case is being investigated.

Nikhil had passed class 10 and was unemployed. He and his assaulters were friends but a month ago, there was an argument between them and this incident is being considered as a fallout of the rift in their friendship, Godara added.

