Rajasthan: Friends Turn Enemies After Road Rage Incident, Youth Stabbed To Death; Probe On

Kota (Rajasthan): A 21-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of his friends in Rajasthan's Kota district following an old argument over a road rage incident, police said on Monday. A case has been registered against five persons in this connection, they added.

The incident took place in Kherli Phatak of Bhimganjmandi police station area at Sunday midnight. Some of the friends of the deceased tried to intervene but could not save him. The body has been kept in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.

Nikhil Agarwal (21), a resident of Kherli Phatak Balaji town had sustained severe injuries and declared brought dead in the hospital, Bhimganjmandi police station officer Ramkishan Godara said.

"On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot but the accused had already escaped. Based on a complaint registered by the family members of the deceased, a case of murder has been registered against five youths including Aman, Mukesh Kewat and Monu Nagor," Godara said.