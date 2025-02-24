Rajasthan Youth Goes Live On Social Media, Ends Life Minutes Later Over 'Love Affair'

Barmer: A youth allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Barmer district after going live on social media, informing about his decision to end his life over a love affair.
On learning about the youth's video, the girl sent her friend to his house but it was too late. Police later took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jassaram Boss said the deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Ramsar in Barmer district. He was pursuing his studies by staying in Nehru Nagar area of Barmer, Boss said.
"On Sunday night, he went live on social media and talked about ending his life. Upon information, police reached his house but found him dead," Boss said.
The ASP said that the family members of the deceased have held the girl responsible for the youth's death. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of love affair, he said.
Police have registered a case on the basis of the report of the family members and further investigations are underway. The medical board of the district hospital conducted the autopsy while relatives of the deceased and residents of the area gathered outside the mortuary.
The case is being probed from all angles, police said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.
