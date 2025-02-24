ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Youth Goes Live On Social Media, Ends Life Minutes Later Over 'Love Affair'

Barmer: A youth allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Barmer district after going live on social media, informing about his decision to end his life over a love affair.

On learning about the youth's video, the girl sent her friend to his house but it was too late. Police later took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jassaram Boss said the deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Ramsar in Barmer district. He was pursuing his studies by staying in Nehru Nagar area of ​​​​Barmer, Boss said.

"On Sunday night, he went live on social media and talked about ending his life. Upon information, police reached his house but found him dead," Boss said.