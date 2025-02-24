ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Youth Goes Live On Social Media, Ends Life Minutes Later Over 'Love Affair'

Praveen Kumar's family members have held a girl responsible for his death and Barmer Police have registered a case based on their complaint.

Rajasthan Youth Dies By Suicide After Announcing On Social Media, Love Affair Suspected
Relatives and neighbours gathered outside the mortuary (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 7:52 PM IST

Barmer: A youth allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Barmer district after going live on social media, informing about his decision to end his life over a love affair.

On learning about the youth's video, the girl sent her friend to his house but it was too late. Police later took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jassaram Boss said the deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Ramsar in Barmer district. He was pursuing his studies by staying in Nehru Nagar area of ​​​​Barmer, Boss said.

"On Sunday night, he went live on social media and talked about ending his life. Upon information, police reached his house but found him dead," Boss said.

The ASP said that the family members of the deceased have held the girl responsible for the youth's death. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of love affair, he said.

Police have registered a case on the basis of the report of the family members and further investigations are underway. The medical board of the district hospital conducted the autopsy while relatives of the deceased and residents of the area gathered outside the mortuary.

The case is being probed from all angles, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.

Read more

  1. Hyderabad Tragedy: Man Kills Wife And Son, Dies By Suicide
  2. PhD Scholar At IIT Kanpur 'Dies By Suicide', Concerns Grow Over Mental Health Of Students And Faculty

Barmer: A youth allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Barmer district after going live on social media, informing about his decision to end his life over a love affair.

On learning about the youth's video, the girl sent her friend to his house but it was too late. Police later took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jassaram Boss said the deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Ramsar in Barmer district. He was pursuing his studies by staying in Nehru Nagar area of ​​​​Barmer, Boss said.

"On Sunday night, he went live on social media and talked about ending his life. Upon information, police reached his house but found him dead," Boss said.

The ASP said that the family members of the deceased have held the girl responsible for the youth's death. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of love affair, he said.

Police have registered a case on the basis of the report of the family members and further investigations are underway. The medical board of the district hospital conducted the autopsy while relatives of the deceased and residents of the area gathered outside the mortuary.

The case is being probed from all angles, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.

Read more

  1. Hyderabad Tragedy: Man Kills Wife And Son, Dies By Suicide
  2. PhD Scholar At IIT Kanpur 'Dies By Suicide', Concerns Grow Over Mental Health Of Students And Faculty

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN YOUTH DIES BY SUICIDELOVE AFFAIRBARMER POLICEYOUTH DIES BY SUICIDE IN BARMER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.