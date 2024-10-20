ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Youth Arrested Over Social Media Post Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi, Dawood Ibrahim

The accused Kavinagar in Hamirgarh town, had posted pictures of Bishnoi and Ibrahim on social media.

Youth Arrested Over Social Media Post Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi, Dawood Ibrahim
Youth Arrested Over Social Media Post Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi, Dawood Ibrahim (ETV Bharat)

Bhilwara: Police in Rajasthan have arrested a youth from Hamirgarh police station area of Bhilwara district for posting pictures of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on social media.

Hamirgarh police station in-charge Dilip Singh said the accused Akash Bhambhi (20), son of Raju, a resident of Kavinagar in Hamirgarh town, had posted a picture of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim on his social media platform Instagram and commented on it.

Hamirgarh police have arrested Akash on charges of disturbing peace to maintain peace and harmony in the town, Singh said, adding the youth is being interrogated for further leads in the case.

“During interrogation after the arrest, the youth confessed to his crime. He also pledged not to repeat such acts in future. He further said that he was browsing Instagram, when he came across the story about Lawrence Bishnoi and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and by mistake he posted that story on his own ID,” Singh added.

Singh further said that District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh has instructed all the police station officers of the district to take effective action against anti-social elements who spread fear and panic among the general public on social media.

