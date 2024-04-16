Rajasthan: Words from Local Dialects to Get Place in Primary Curriculum

Kota: Primary students in government schools of Rajasthan will now be exposed to the local dialects. The state education department has initiated an effort to include words from Rajasthani languages in textbooks.

Following which, students will read camel as 'untaad', matki as 'matko', monkey as 'bandaro', onion as 'kanda', crow as 'kagalo', cat as 'balli' and goat as 'chhatthi'.

State education minister Madan Dilawar said that words will be included from Hadoti, the language spoken in Kota division as well as from other regions namely Shekhawati, Mewari, Dhundhari, Gawariya, Marwari, Khairadi, Wangdi, Sansi, Banjara, Motwadi, Devdawati and Thali.

"Words will be selected from two dozen local languages and these are being presently screened. All these words will be included in the school curriculum," he said.

The minister said that a dictionary is being prepared with commonly used words from local dialects. The words will be accompanied by their meanings as well as their Hindi names. For this, a survey has also been conducted and charts are being prepared with words in local languages and names of animals and birds. Information about the languages is also being taken from the teachers, he added.

It has already been proved that children learn the best when they are taught in their mother tongue, Dilawar said adding, "Our government has already introduced education in mother tongue in pre-primary and primary classes. Now, children will be taught commonly used words from local dialects."

Slamming the erstwhile Congress government, Dilawar said although the New Education Policy 2020 was introduced, teaching in local language could not be implemented. It was the BJP-led government that started it after coming to power, he added.