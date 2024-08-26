Rajasthan: Woman, Two Children Electrocuted in Bundi; Another Child Dies Due To Electric Shock

Bundi (Rajasthan): A woman and her two children were electrocuted to death on Monday after coming in contact with a live wire, police said.

MLA Harimohan Sharma and Deputy SP speaking to media (ETV Bharat)

"The incident took place in the Ramnagar village. The deceased have been identified as Karmabai, her sons Kartkik Kanjir and 15-year-old Akshay Kanjir. The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and will be sent for post-mortem," said Bhagwan Sahay Meena, Station House Officer, Sadar Police Station.

People belonging to the Kanjar community protested against the Rajasthan State Electricity Board and demanded action against their employees. MLA Harimohan Sharma visited the Bundi district hospital and also demanded action against employees of Rajasthan State Electricity Board. He also asked the Rajasthan government to announce compensation for the kin of the deceased.

Mahesh Varma, a kin of the deceased, alleged that despite approaching the local electricity board office to repair the electric lines, they failed to do it and hence they should be held responsible for the deaths.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old child died after he came in contact with an electric current in Anupgarh. The incident took place in Ward Number 6 and the child's mother was at home. "The child came in contact while he was playing while the mother was cooking in the kitchen. The child fainted and was taken to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival," said Assistant Sub-Inspectot of Anupgarh Police Station Tulsiram.