Rajasthan: Woman Took Training At Police Academy As SI, Finally Caught After 2 Years

Jaipur: A woman, who impersonated a sub-inspector (SI) and took training at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in Jaipur for nearly two years, has been arrested at Sikar, officials said.

Mona Bugalia alias Mooli Devi, alias Monica, had been hiding in the Rajasthan city, where she rented a room under a false identity. Shastri Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Yadav said that a case was registered in this regard on September 23, 2023 by Shastri Nagar police.

In the FIR, it was mentioned that she posed herself as SI and stayed at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) for training purpose. Upon realising that she might got caught she had absconded.

The matter came to light when a trainee SI filed a complaint with academy officials after being threatened by a woman called Mona Bugalia, who impersonated SI via WhatsApp. On investigation, it was found that no person by that name was officially listed in the batch. A case was subsequently registered in 2023.