Rajasthan: Woman Took Training At Police Academy As SI, Finally Caught After 2 Years

Jaipur: A woman, who impersonated a sub-inspector (SI) and took training at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in Jaipur for nearly two years, has been arrested at Sikar, officials said.
Mona Bugalia alias Mooli Devi, alias Monica, had been hiding in the Rajasthan city, where she rented a room under a false identity. Shastri Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Yadav said that a case was registered in this regard on September 23, 2023 by Shastri Nagar police.
In the FIR, it was mentioned that she posed herself as SI and stayed at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) for training purpose. Upon realising that she might got caught she had absconded.
The matter came to light when a trainee SI filed a complaint with academy officials after being threatened by a woman called Mona Bugalia, who impersonated SI via WhatsApp. On investigation, it was found that no person by that name was officially listed in the batch. A case was subsequently registered in 2023.
Mona had earlier attempted the SI recruitment exam but failed to clear it. Despite that, she began spreading rumours on social media about her selection and joined the academy using forged documents. She reportedly got herself photographed in police uniform alongside senior officers, including IPS and RPS personnel, to prove her genuineness.
Further investigation revealed she had been threatening people, particularly residents of Sikar, through WhatsApp calls, using her fake identity as a police officer to intimidate them. The police then raided her house and found a police uniform, badge, identity card, and belt. The accused is now in police custody, and further investigation is on.
