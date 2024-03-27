Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Kills Toddler Niece After Being Scolded by Brother Over Relationship

Churu: At a time when Churu district of Rajasthan has been shocked by a triple murder by a man of his own two little sons and grandmother, another horrifying case of murder has surfaced in the district with a woman killing his two-and-half-year-old niece for the most shocking of the reasons—in revenge of being scolded by her brother for having a relationship--, police said.

The purported bone-chilling CCTV footage of the alleged murder has also surfaced. The horrific crime has been come to light in Ratangarh area of Churu district and police have arrested the accused aunt identified as 21-year-old Maya. The police is interrogating the grandfather of the slain girl in connection with the murder.

Divulging further details into the case, Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said that Samriddhi, daughter of Indrachand, resident of Jaleu of Ratangarh police station area, suddenly went missing from home on Monday, March 25. The family members searched everywhere, but could not trace the girl.

In the subsequent probe, police interrogated the relatives and zeroed in on Maya as the prime suspect, the SP said. He said that during interrogation, Maya confessed to have killed her niece by drowning her in an artificial pond in the compound of her house, located in the vicinity of the victim's house.

The SP Churu said that during interrogation, Maya told police that she was having a love affair with a boy of a particular caste for the last two years for which her brother Indrachand scolded her. Angered by this, Maya killed her niece Samriddhi to take revenge from her brother, police said.

In the purported CCTV footage of the nearby Pabuji temple of the murder, Maya is seen drowning the girl in the pond built in her house and after which she dumps the body in a shed for animal fodder.

Police have recovered the body of the girl concealed in a plastic bag and arrested Maya in the case. Police is also interrogating the victim's paternal grandfather while further investigation into the case is going on. The possible role of Maya's lover in the incident is also being probed.

The shocking murder comes over a month after a man from Churu district poisoned his two sons and grandmother while suspecting infidelity by his wife.