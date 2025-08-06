ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Woman Injured In Acid Attack In Phalodi, Accused Arrested

Phalodi (Rajasthan): A 23-year-old woman sustained burn injuries in an acid attack in Rajasthan’s Phalodi town on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred in a busy locality when the girl was on her way to the market.

Phalodi police station in-charge Mahendra Sharma said the accused has been arrested following a manhunt launched by police at night. The father of the woman in his FIR said she was going to the market in the afternoon and was passing through the street when the accused threw a glass bottle filled with acid on her.

According to him, the acid bottle hit the wall in front and fell on the girl's hands and feet, which were burnt. Hearing the girl's scream, people from the vicinity came and took care of her. The family members were informed, and she was immediately taken to Phalodi District Hospital.