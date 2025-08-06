Rajasthan: Woman Injured In Acid Attack In Phalodi, Accused Arrested

Phalodi (Rajasthan): A 23-year-old woman sustained burn injuries in an acid attack in Rajasthan’s Phalodi town on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred in a busy locality when the girl was on her way to the market.
Phalodi police station in-charge Mahendra Sharma said the accused has been arrested following a manhunt launched by police at night. The father of the woman in his FIR said she was going to the market in the afternoon and was passing through the street when the accused threw a glass bottle filled with acid on her.
According to him, the acid bottle hit the wall in front and fell on the girl's hands and feet, which were burnt. Hearing the girl's scream, people from the vicinity came and took care of her. The family members were informed, and she was immediately taken to Phalodi District Hospital.
Locals, angered by the incident, gathered at the spot and demanded strict action against the culprit. Police were deployed promptly to control the situation. Police said the victim gave a written statement naming the accused.
In addition to the main accused, the victim’s father has alleged that the accused’s sister and another youth were also present during the attack. Their role is being investigated, police said. A case has been registered and a large-scale probe has been initiated, officials added.
Read more