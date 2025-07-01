Rajasthan: Woman Found Dead With Kids In Jhalwar Well

Jhalawar: Police in Rajasthan's Jhalwar district fished out the bodies of a woman and her two children from a well after her husband and neighbours joined a search following the sudden disappearance of the trio from their house on Monday.

The incident came to light when the villagers saw the slippers of the woman and the children in the well. Thereafter, the police were informed by the husband of the woman. Police arrived and with the help of the villagers, the bodies of all three were taken out with the help of a rope.

The bodies of both the children were tied with a rope around the woman's waist. At present, the bodies of the three deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Sunel Hospital. Their post-mortem will be done on Tuesday morning.

Sunel police station officer Vishnu Singh said Anil Gurjar, a resident of Jhalarapatan, had gone to his farm in Dubaliya with his wife Rambharos, three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son at around 2 pm on Monday.

In the evening, for some reason, he left all three at the farmland and went to the market. Upon his return in the evening, his wife and both the children were found missing from the farm. Sensing something unusual, Anil informed villagers and they joined a search.

During the period, the wife's slippers were seen floating in the well at the firm land. Later, villagers with the help of police recovered the bodies from the well. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death.