Rajasthan Woman Dies By Suicide Along With Two Kids In Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her two children after a dispute with her husband in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place in Salra village under Subhashnagar police station area of the district. The deceased have been identified as Raju Devi Gadri (30), her seven-year-old daughter Radhika and nine-month-old son Himanshu.
Police station in-charge Shivraj Gurjar said Raju Devi Gadri reportedly got into an argument with her husband Udaylal Gadri, over some issue. After which, she left the house in anger along with her two children without informing anyone. She allegedly died by suicide at their farm, located half a kilometre from the house, Gurjar said.
On information a team from Subhashnagar police station reached the spot and sent the three bodies to the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.
The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem by the medical board. A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the incident.
Based on the report of the woman's parents, the police have registered a case for abetment of suicide against her husband.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
