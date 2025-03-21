ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Woman Bites Off Husband's Tongue During Quarrel, Later Regrets, Attempts To End Life

In a fit of rage, the woman bit her husband's tongue so hard that it fell on the ground. The man is presently undergoing treatment.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Updated : Mar 21, 2025, 6:32 PM IST

Jhalawar: In a bizarre incident, a woman from Rajasthan's Jhalawar district bit off her husband's tongue during a domestic dispute. While her husband was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, she regretted her act and locked herself in a room, trying to end her life. Finally, family members intervened and after a lot of persuasion, she was rescued out of the room.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Bakani town of Jhalawar. It was learnt that Raveena and Kanhaiyalal Sain had got into a verbal altercation over some matter that escalated. During the spat, the woman caught hold of her husband and bit his tongue so hard that it fell off on the ground.

Hospital outpost in-charge Bhim Singh said that Kanhaiyalal Sain, a resident of Jyoti Nagar in Bakani was married to Raveena from Khandi Nagar of Sunel around one and a half months ago. "The couple had a fight over something during which, Raveena bit off her husband Kanhaiyalal's tongue. Kanhaiyalal was brought to the district hospital in a seriously injured condition last night and his treatment is underway," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Bakani Police have initiated an investigation into the case and her husband's statement has been recorded.

According to the family members, soon after the incident, Raveena repented her act. She locked herself in a room and attempted to end her life by injuring herself. Family members pacified her and finally forced her to unlock the door.

A police team reached the spot and Raveena's family members were informed about the matter.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

BIZARRE INCIDENT

