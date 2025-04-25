Rajasthan Woman Asks Police To Order Husband's 2nd Wife, A Pak National, To Leave, Cites GOI Advisory

Churu: With India suspending visas for Pakistani nationals, a demand has come from Rajasthan's Churu to send a Pakistani woman, Mehwish, who has been residing here after marrying a local resident, to her own country. The demand has been made by the man's first wife, Farida, who now stays at her paternal home in Bhadra with her two children.

Farida has appealed to police to send the Pakistani woman from Pithisar village to her hometown, Lahore. Churu SP Jai Yadav said he has not received any written order on asking Pakistan nationals to leave so he can't take any action on Mehwish.

As it happened, Farida, first wife of Rehman, reached Churu SP office on Friday, saying action should be taken to send Mehwish back to Pakistan. Farida said she is a resident of Ward 15 of Bhadra and was married to Rehman Khan of Pithisar village. Farida said she has two children with Rehman but her in-laws have allowed a Pakistani woman named Mehwish to live here illegally.

Farida apprehended that Mehwish may be involved in illegal activities and since her in-laws have connections in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar near the India-Pakistan border, the woman can pass on information related to border areas to her country.

The Mehwish-Rehman love story had drawn a lot of attention. The two had met on social media and started interacting online and through phone. After talking to her sister and brother-in-law about her feelings, she proposed marriage to Rehman. Three years later, they got married via video conference in 2022. Rehman was running a transport business in Kuwait at that time. In 2023, Mehwish went to Umrah, where Rehman joined her and they got married in Mecca.

The next year, Mehwish travelled to India from Pakistan and Farida left her in-laws' house in anger. Since then she has been staying at her parental home in Bhadra with her two children.