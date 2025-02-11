Rajasthan Witnessing Boom In Spice Production, But Traders Rue 'Lack Of Policy'

Jodhpur: Despite a boom in spice production in Rajasthan, lack of a dedicated policy is hurting the trade in the state, traders have said.

The production of spice crops is increasing rapidly in Rajasthan, due to which the annual turnover has exceeded Rs 20,000 crore. But traders have demanded that a dedicated Spices Board should be set up in the state to promote the export of spices from Rajasthan.

Spice trader, Banwarilal Agarwal said that earlier the cultivation of spice crops was the highest in Kerala, so the headquarters of the Spices Board was established in Kochi.

“But now Rajasthan is leading in spice production, so the board should make a separate policy to promote the spices here. An office should be opened in Rajasthan, which can take decisions keeping in mind the local production,” Agarwal said.

Kasuri Methi Still Out Spice Category: Agarwal said that 'Kasuri Methi' is produced on a large scale in Rajasthan, but it has not yet been included in the category of spices, while dry fenugreek is counted as a spice.

Traders say that the main function of the Spices Board is to create a market and promote exports, but effective efforts are not being made in this direction in Rajasthan.

In the last 20 years, the production of spice crops has increased rapidly in Rajasthan with cumin, isabgol, fenugreek, coriander, chilli and fennel being produced on a large scale. More than 70% of the country's cumin and 90% of fennel are produced in Rajasthan.

Nagauri Methi Awaits GI Tagging: Nagaur district produces the highest amount of 'Paan Methi'. But Agarwal lamented that despite a boom in the production, Nagauri fenugreek has not yet received the GI tag and the Spices Board has not even included it in the list of spices.

Shyam Jaju, President of Rajasthan Association of Spices also demanded a regional office of the Spices Board in Rajasthan to boost the spices market.

“Organic (IPM) cumin is produced on a large scale in Rajasthan, the export of which can increase if attention is paid to its marketing. Currently, the export of spices from Rajasthan is very low. The spices here are taken to other states and exported from there. The central and state governments should take steps in this direction so that the Spices Board can make a separate policy for Rajasthan and the spice industry of the state can get global recognition,” Jaju said.