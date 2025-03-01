Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Devastate Crop In Several Parts Of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Incessant rain and hailstorms across several parts of Rajasthan destroyed the wheat, gram, mustard, and cumin crops.

The affected areas included Churu, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Shekhawati, and Lunkaransar Tehsil of Bikaner district. It may cause huge financial losses to the farmers.

In the Kangar village of Churu, hail started showering suddenly, due to which a white sheet of snow spread in the fields. Apart from this, intermittent rain has continued in Bikaner since morning. Hailstorms also occurred in the Lunkaransar area in Bikaner, due to which mustard and wheat crops were damaged. Farmers said that the crop was almost ready for harvesting, but in a few minutes, the hailstorm ruined all their efforts.

Farmers of Sheikhsar and Nathwana villages said that such devastation at the time of harvesting has not been seen in the last several years. Currently, it will be difficult to repay the loan, and it will also be difficult to gather resources for the upcoming Kharif season.

Local MLA and Rajasthan Minister Sumit Godara has said that by demanding from the administration, a survey of the damage will be done soon and with a vision. According to the villagers, they had tried to remove the hailstones from the fields with the help of hoes and shovels.

Churu District Collector Abhishek Surana has appealed to the farmers to immediately inform the Patwari, ILR, Tehsildar, or Tehsil office about the damage caused by the hailstorm and rain so that the crop damage can be properly assessed and the affected farmers can be given relief shortly.

Congress leader Sarika Pilaniya has appealed to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to take note of the loss suffered by the farmers and give immediate compensation. The temperature in Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Alwar, Pali, and Bharatpur fell by 2-5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the capital, Jaipur, on Friday was 29.8 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of strong winds at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour in Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, and Bharatpur districts today.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, light rain is possible in some parts of northern and eastern Rajasthan till March 1. From March 2, the weather in the state is expected to remain dry, and the temperature will increase again.