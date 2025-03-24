Wanted Smuggler Arrested With Opium Worth Rs 5 Crore In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Chittorgarh: Rajasthan police on Sunday seized opium worth Rs 5 crore and arrested one person in Chittorgarh district, police officials said.

The accused, Bhanwarlal Dhakad, is a resident of Kochwa village. A police team blocked the Kanera-Vijaypur road on Sunday evening and apprehended him after receiving information about his movement. The team stopped his vehicle and upon searching it found over 1 quintal of illegal opium in 33 plastic bags hidden in steel boxes.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Joshi said, "There is a large area of ​​opium production in the district, and at present the work of extracting opium from the fields is going on, due to which smugglers have become active in smuggling the drug. Following this, police carried out a major operation against illegal drug smuggling."

The police team involved in the drug haul comprised Kanera police station SHO Mahendra Singh, police sub-inspector Ramniwas, Sunil Kumar and other officials.

According to the police, the accused was also wanted in a smuggling case in the Jawad police station area in Madhya Pradesh's ​​​​Neemuch district. Further investigation into the matter is underway.