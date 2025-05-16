ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Violent Clash Erupts Between Police And Gravel Mafia; One Dead, Police Vehicle Torched

A police crackdown on illegal gravel mining in Sawai Madhopur turned violent, leaving one dead and prompting the mafia to torch police vehicles.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 16, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST

Sawai Madhopur: A violent confrontation broke out on Thursday evening between the police and members of the gravel mafia near Didaych Ghat in the Chauth Ka Barwara police station area. The incident occurred when a police team, accompanied by the Circle Officer (Rural), attempted to stop illegal gravel mining and transportation activities on the Banas River.

Police officials said that the confrontation escalated when the police got engaged in a violent scuffle with the tractor drivers involved in the illegal transport of gravel. One tractor driver allegedly died on the spot, which triggered outrage among the gravel mafia.

Retaliating against the incident, the enraged mafia members attacked the police team, pelting stones and setting fire to a private vehicle used by the police. Facing intense aggression, the police were forced to retreat from the area to protect themselves.

Police Station Officer, Suman Kumar, confirmed the incident, stating, "The gravel mafia set a private vehicle used by the police ablaze. One person has died in the incident. The police team has returned to the police station, and the body of the deceased has been kept in the district hospital mortuary."

Senior police officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), rushed to Chauth Ka Barwara and are currently stationed at the police station to monitor the situation. Authorities have yet to disclose the identity of the deceased tractor driver.

