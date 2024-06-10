Rajasthan Village Organizes Mega Feast to Keep Age-old Tradition Alive; 10000 Guests Served

Jhalawar: A unique mass feast, which has been going on for about 50 years, was organized on Sunday at Kamalpura village in Bakani town of Jhalawar district of Rajasthan in a bid to keep alive the decades-old tradition.

The Mega Feast: About 400 people prepared the grand feast for more than 10,000 people using 58 quintals of flour, 400 kg of pulses, 450 kg of jaggery, 200 kg of ghee and more than 4,000 sticks.

People from about 60 villages of Lodha community participated in the unique feast. At the grand feast, food was served to the people in the form of Lord Satyanarayan's Prasad.

Ingredients According to the Diet: Kamal Lodha, a representative of the society, said that the mega feast is organized to keep alive the age-old tradition. Although the event is of the Lodha community, all the communities of the village have been actively participating in it, he said. He said that for this unique event, first of all a team is prepared, which goes to every house of the community in the surrounding villages and collects flour, pulses, firewood and money according to each person. In this, 3 kg flour, 6 firewood and 400 grams of pulses are taken from a family.

Locals said that in the run-up to the annual feast, people go door-to-door to collect flour, pulses, ghee and cow dung cakes to prepare Lord Satyanarayan's prasad to distribute it among the locals.

Special Bhajan on the Eve of Mega Feast: A day before the unique mass feast, locals organise special session to recite story of Lord Satyanarayan and Bhajan Sandhya are organized in the village. People of Lodha community from about 60 villages located around Bakani town come with their families to listen to the bhajan.

In the unique event held once a year, many events take place. After the worship of the Lord, the villagers sing bhajans throughout the night where flags of all the temples in the village are changed. Also, the dress of the Lord is changed and the Lord is decorated afresh.

Prasad Prepared in Desi Style: In the unique event of mass feast held a day after the Bhajan Sandhya, Prasad is prepared on a large scale. In the preparation of the prasad, 12 cots are used to lift the massive pots. Besides locals, women from the village who are married in other villages and their families are also invited for the unique event. Later, a large group feast is served to everyone in rows.

Hadoti region of Rajasthan is famous for its rich traditions. The villagers have still preserved the folk culture and customs in the region. Such traditions not only keep families together, but also bring harmony in the society.