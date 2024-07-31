ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Vehicle Heading For Retirement Celebrations Overturns In Churu, 2 Killed, 29 Injured

Churu (Rajasthan): Retirement celebrations of a government school teacher turned tragic after the vehicle carrying the participants overturned in Taranagar of Rajasthan's Churu district, leaving two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, dead and 29 others injured.

Taranagar DSP Meenakshi said the deceased have been identified as Aditya Meghsar (12) and Krishna Meena (50), a resident of Lilki village. Twenty nine students were injured and seven of them are stated to be in critical condition.

It has been learnt that Bhaguram Meghwal, teacher of a government school in Meghsar, was taking students and some people to his native village in Dheerwas Bada to celebrate his retirement. The vehicle, which was plying from Meghsar to Dheerwas Bada, overturned near Nathon ki Dhani. The passersby admitted the injured to the government and private hospitals of Taranagar while two persons died on the spot.

The condition of five students and two villagers were stated to be critical and they were referred to Bhartiya Hospital in Churu. On information about the accident, the collector and other senior district and police officials reached the spot. It is being told that more than 31 people were travelling in the vehicle, which could accommodate around six to seven passengers.