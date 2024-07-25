ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: US Woman Raped By Facebook Friend On Pretext Of Marriage In Jaipur, Ajmer

Bundi (Rajasthan): A US national was allegedly raped multiple times on the pretext of marriage in Jaipur and Ajmer by a youth she befriended on Facebook, police said. A zero FIR was registered at the women's police station in Bundi after the woman lodged a complaint with the help of an NGO.

According to police, the two became friends on social media after which, the woman came to India to meet him. After arriving in Delhi on July 3, she went to Jaipur with the youth and stayed there in a hotel till July 21. After which, they came to Ajmer and had put up in another hotel.

Luring her of marriage, the accused had raped her multiple times during their stay in Jaipur and Ajmer, police said. Later, to gain her trust he staged a fake wedding infront of a temple.

However, when the woman asked him to take her to his home to meet his family he kept denying her. When she insisted the accused finally took her to his house and it was revealed that he had a wife and a child.

The woman realised that she had been cheated and with the help of an NGO filed a complaint against the youth at Bundi women's police station. After which, a zero FIR was lodged and the woman was sent to the district hospital last night for medical examination.