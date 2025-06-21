ETV Bharat / state

Jaipur: Rajasthan University Students Union Leader Nirmal Chaudhary Arrested

The police shifted the arrested students union leader to an unknown location to prevent his followers from creating a ruckus after his arrest.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST

Jaipur: The Gandhinagar police here arrested Nirmal Chaudhary, the outgoing president of the Rajasthan University students' union, at 11 am on Saturday. It is being said that Nirmal Chaudhary was arrested when he went to Rajasthan University to take an examination.

DCP East Tejaswini Gautam said that the whole matter is related to 2022 when Nirmal Chaudhary and his associates not only misbehaved with the police but also obstructed the officials from doing their work and, also damaged the government property. In this case, the case against Nirmal Chaudhary was proven and now he has been arrested.

However, Tejaswini Gautam has also clarified that Nirmal Chaudhary had already taken the exam. He has been arrested after coming out of the examination centre.

Misbehaved with the police: Recently, after the suicide of a resident doctor of Jodhpur, Nirmal Chaudhary sat on a dharna outside the mortuary of Sawai Mansingh Hospital. During this, it is alleged that he also misbehaved with the police.

To ensure that Nirmal Chaudhary's supporters do not create any ruckus outside the Gandhinagar police station after his arrest, the police took Nirmal Chaudhary to an unknown place. It is being said that Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia was also present in the university during this incident.

