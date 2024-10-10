Rajasthan Unique Tradition: Devotees Burn Mahishasura Effigy Not Ravana's

Bijaynagar/Beawar: During Asoj Navratri, the Shaktipeeth Shri Bari Mata Temple on Beawar Road in Bijaynagar, Rajasthan, has a practice of burning Mahishasura rather than Ravana.
This is the only place in the state where the effigy of Mahishasura is being burnt, and the ritual began around 23 years ago.
On Friday, Maa Bhagwati Mardini will set fire to Mahishasura's 41-foot-tall effigy on the temple grounds as part of a ritual.
Krishna Tak, head of the temple trust, said that Mahishasura was a demon and to kill him, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh along with other gods and goddesses equipped Mother Bhagwati with weapons.
“Mother took a fierce form riding on a lion and fighting with Mahishasura and killed him,” he said.
To symbolize and celebrate this mythological happening, Mahishasura Dahan is organized at the temple
The celebration has been taking place in Bari Mata Tirth Dham for the past 23 years. Every year, a Ravana Dahan ceremony is held at many locations on Dussehra, although this is likely the only place in the state where Mahishasura is burned rather than Ravana.
There is no special purpose for burning Mahishasura at the Bari Mata shrine. It is stated that this custom was initiated years ago by Smritishesh Chunnilal Tank, a renowned devotee of the mother, and has been continued ever since.
On this day, in addition to the fair, enormous tableaux are set up, attracting a large number of enthusiasts.
The height of the Bari Mata temple stands 185 feet tall. The temple has idols of Bholenath, Maa Lakshmi, Dharamraj, Shri Krishna-Radha, Shri Ram Darbar, Charbhujanath, Ganga Maiya, Chitragupta, Lord Surya Narayan, Ramdev, Gayatri Mata, Sheetla Mata, and other deities.
