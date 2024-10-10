ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Unique Tradition: Devotees Burn Mahishasura Effigy Not Ravana's

Bijaynagar/Beawar: During Asoj Navratri, the Shaktipeeth Shri Bari Mata Temple on Beawar Road in Bijaynagar, Rajasthan, has a practice of burning Mahishasura rather than Ravana.

This is the only place in the state where the effigy of Mahishasura is being burnt, and the ritual began around 23 years ago.

On Friday, Maa Bhagwati Mardini will set fire to Mahishasura's 41-foot-tall effigy on the temple grounds as part of a ritual.

More About Tradition

Krishna Tak, head of the temple trust, said that Mahishasura was a demon and to kill him, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh along with other gods and goddesses equipped Mother Bhagwati with weapons.

“Mother took a fierce form riding on a lion and fighting with Mahishasura and killed him,” he said.