Rajasthan: Two Years Gone, Kanhaiya Lal's Family Still Waiting For Justice

Udaipur: Two years have passed but family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death at his shop in Udaipur, is still waiting for justice. Kanhaiya's widow and his two sons have yet not immersed his ashes.

On June 28, 2022 Kanhaiya Lal was working at his shop when he was brutally murdered by two persons in broad daylight. The accused had also filmed the act and uploaded it on social media, sending shockwaves across the country. The family is still in shock and shrouded with distress.

Ahead of the second anniversary of Kanhaiya Lal murder case, ETV Bharat reached his house and spoke to the bereaved family members.

Happiness of an entire family snatched:

Kanhaiya Lal's widow said their lives have been shattered in these two years while the sons said that their father's soul will get peace only when his murders are punished. Kanhaiya Lal's elder son Yash took a vow that he will neither wear slippers nor crop hair till the accused are punished. They have kept the urn with Kanhaiya Lal's ashes at their house. It will be immersed in the Ganga on the day when the accused are punished.

When will the murderers be punished?

Yash said that even after two years, the accused have not been punished. "Leaders had talked about hearing this case in the fast track court, but the issue surfaced only during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections," he said.

According to Kanhaiya Lal's widow, many festivals have passed in these two years, but none had any meaning for them. "We have lost out happiness. My husband did not wish bad for anyone but was a very calm person. Why did this happen to him? His soul will rest in peace only when the accused are hanged. When will the murderers be punished?" she asked.

Long wait for justice:

Kanhaiya Lal's wife said, "When I see my son going to work barefoot in this scorching heat, my heart aches. Despite this, I am unable to do anything." Yash said, "We were hoping to get justice in three to six months, but now two years have passed. We have been waiting for a long time for justice"

Family gets police protection:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating Kanhaiya Lal murder case. The government provides police protection to the family. Kanhaiya's son said that the police station has to be informed before leaving and returning to Rajasthan. Policemen are deployed outside the house 24 hours a day and accompany Kanhaiya Lal's sons to work.

Read more

Kanhaiya Lal murder: NIA court frames charges against 9 accused