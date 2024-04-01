Rajasthan: Two killed as driver rams car into culvert after falling asleep at wheel

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

Two killed as driver rams car into culvert after falling asleep at wheel

a car collided with a culvert on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district, claiming the lives of two people.

Jaipur: Two people were killed and another injured when a car collided with a culvert on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said. According to Laxmangarh SHO Shriram Meena, preliminary investigation revealed that the car that was going from Jaipur to Delhi went out of control and collided with a culvert as the driver dozed off.

Further investigation in the matter is on, he said. "Two passengers in the car died and the driver was injured in the accident," the SHO said. Meena said the injured driver has been admitted to Alwar District Hospital for treatment. He said the deceased were identified as Ajay Arora (57) and Rajendra Singh (45) and the bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.