Rajasthan: Two Congress MLAs Among Nine Sentenced to 1 Year Imprisonment In 2014 Case

Jaipur: A Jaipur court on Wednesday sentenced two Congress MLAs and seven others to one year's imprisonment for allegedly blocking the road outside the University of Rajasthan 11 years ago.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate -19, Jaipur, Parikshita Detha held all nine accused guilty under relevant penal provisions, including Section 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) of the IPC.

The incident took place on August 13, 2014, when the student leaders staged a road blockade for about 20 minutes outside the main gate of Rajasthan University on JLN Marg.

Those convicted include Mukesh Bhakar, Manish Yadav, Abhishek Chaudhary, Rajesh Meena, Ravi Kirad, Wasim Khan, Dron Yadav, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Vidyadhar Meel. Bhakar and Yadav are Congress MLAs at present, whereas Chaudhary contested the 2023 assembly elections from Jaipur's Jhotwara assembly constituency and lost.

Following the trial, the court awarded a one-year jail term and fined them Rs 3,200 each, prosecution officer Kavita Pingolia said. However, the court has released all the accused on bail, giving them time for appeal.

Advocate Naresh Gajraj, representing the accused, said that the court has held all the accused guilty of blocking the road and unlawful gathering. The police had filed an FIR in the case and presented the charge sheet on 11 August 2016. After being released on bail, all the accused will now file an appeal against this order in the Sessions Court.