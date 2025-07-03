ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Two Burnt Alive In Truck-Trailer Collision

Two people were burnt alive after a truck collided with a trailer and caught fire on NH-48

Two people were burnt alive after a truck collided with a trailer and caught fire on NH-48, causing a massive traffic jam.
Truck-Trailer Collision On NH-48 Near Dudu (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 3, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST

Jaipur: At least two people were burnt to death after a truck caught fire following a severe collision on National Highway 48 near Dudu on Thursday morning, police said.

According to Dudu Police Station Officer Mukesh Kumar, the incident occurred near Padasoli when a truck rammed into a trailer moving ahead of it. "The impact of the collision was so intense that the truck immediately caught fire.

According to Kumar, the fire soon spread to the cabin area of the truck, and both the occupants trapped inside died on the spot due to severe burns.

"Upon receiving the alert, personnel from Dudu police station and fire brigade rushed to the spot. The firefighters managed to douse the blaze and the charred bodies were recovered and sent to the sub-district hospital mortuary in Dudu," added Kumar.

He also said that the accident caused a major traffic jam, with vehicles stranded for several kilometres on the National Highway 48. Police later called in a crane to remove the damaged truck and trailer from the road, allowing the traffic to resume gradually. Efforts are currently underway to identify the deceased. Police officials said that an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the collision.

