Rajasthan Tribal BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena Passes Away

Udaipur (Rajasthan): BJP's tribal MLA from Rajasthan Amritlal Meena passed away at a hospital in Udaipur on Wednesday. He was 64.

Family sources said that Meena, who represented Salumber tribal seat in Udaipur was hospitalised late on Wednesday night after his health suddenly deteriorated. He was immediately brought to MB Hospital in Udaipur where he breathed his last after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack.

Meena's sudden death has left the Rajasthan unit of the BJP in grief. Crowds of BJP officials and workers have started gathering at MB Hospital in Udaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over Meena's death in a post on X.