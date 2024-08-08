Rajasthan Tribal BJP MLA Amrit Lal Meena Passes Away

Udaipur (Rajasthan): BJP's tribal MLA from Rajasthan Amritlal Meena passed away at a hospital in Udaipur on Wednesday. He was 64.
Family sources said that Meena, who represented Salumber tribal seat in Udaipur was hospitalised late on Wednesday night after his health suddenly deteriorated. He was immediately brought to MB Hospital in Udaipur where he breathed his last after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack.
Meena's sudden death has left the Rajasthan unit of the BJP in grief. Crowds of BJP officials and workers have started gathering at MB Hospital in Udaipur.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over Meena's death in a post on X.
“Very sad! I am shocked by the news of the demise of BJP MLA from Salumber Assembly Constituency, Shri Amrit Lal Ji Meena due to heart attack. This is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I pray to Almighty God to give his holy soul a place in his feet and provide strength to his family members in this hour of grief,” Sharma wrote.
अत्यन्त दुःखद!— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) August 8, 2024
सलूंबर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा विधायक श्री अमृत लाल जी मीणा का ह्रदयघात से निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध हूं।
यह भाजपा परिवार के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।
परमपिता परमेश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि उनकी पुण्य आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणो में स्थान एवं परिवारजनों को इस दुख की घड़ी… pic.twitter.com/CX9rz0FU7f
“The demise of popular MLA of Salumbhar, senior BJP leader Amritlal Meena, is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. May God grant him a place in his lotus feet. And give strength to his family, close friends and supporters to bear this unbearable pain,” the Rajasthan BJP wrote on its official X handle.
Born on 15 September 1959, Amritlal Meena was elected MLA from Salumbhar for the third consecutive time. Meena has held many important posts in the BJP.