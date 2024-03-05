Rajasthan: Toddler Raped by Uncle in Bharatpur

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 26 minutes ago

Rajasthan: Toddler Raped by Uncle in Bharatpur

The family members caught the accused, who had escaped after the incident and handed him over to police while the victim is being treated at the district hospital of Bharatpur. Police said investigations are underway.

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village under Jurhara police station area of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been taken into custody.

The incident took place when the victim was playing with her elder sister in the courtyard of her house. According to locals, the victim's parents had passed away and she was being brought up by the accused. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the RBM District Hospital.

Jurhara police station officer, Virendra Singh said that the family members of the victim lodged a complaint last evening. The victim's relatives informed police that the toddler was playing in the courtyard with her 13-year-old elder sister. The accused, who was drunk, came to the house and took her to his room, where he allegedly raped her.

Later, hearing the child crying, relatives knocked on the door and rescued her while the accused managed to escape. After which, the relatives ran after the accused and caught him before handing him over to police.

At around 10 pm, the toddler was brought to RBM Hospital, where she was given medical treatment. Afterwards, IG Rahul Prakash and other officers reached the spot.

Dr Jigyasa Sahni said that the girl's health condition is fine. IG Rahul Prakash said that the accused is in police custody and interrogations are on.

