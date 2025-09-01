Rajasthan To Welcome Tigers From Madhya Pradesh And Uttarakhand To Prevent Inbreeding, Boost Genetic Diversity

Alwar: Rajasthan's tiger reserves will soon welcome seven tigers and tigresses from Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given its approval for this interstate translocation, marking a milestone in the state’s tiger conservation initiatives.

This winter, the tigers will be relocated to the Mukundra Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserves. Forest minister Sanjay Sharma highlighted the long-standing demand for such a move, emphasising that it would reduce the reliance on Ranthambore for tiger rehabilitation.



A historic first in Rajasthan

Tigers from other states will be brought to Rajasthan for the first time. Wildlife expert Lokesh Khandelwal said this will be the first time after the tiger project started in the state in 1973, when tigers and tigresses will be shifted from tiger reserves of other states to Rajasthan.



Till now, most of the tigers have been shifted from Ranthambore and a tiger from Sariska was shifted to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve some time back, but the Sariska tiger could not acclimatise with the shifting and died there shortly after. However, to improve the gene pool, the government had planned an interstate corridor for tigers.



At present, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve has five tigers, including one cub and two female sub-adult tigresses. At the same time, the number of tigers in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve is seven. There is a possibility of bringing about seven tigers and tigresses from Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. By virtue of this, the number of tigers in these two tiger reserves is expected to increase to about 20.



India's first tiger rehabilitation in Sariska

According to Khandelwal, after Sariska was declared tiger-less in 2005, tigers were relocated from Ranthambore to Sariska in 2008. This was the country's first tiger rehabilitation. Till now, all the tiger reserves of the state have tigers and tigresses or their offspring brought from Ranthambore.



Many of these males and females have a blood relation. According to experts, this can cause many genetic problems. There is a risk of infection, but now with the arrival of tigers and tigresses from other states, the risk of infection will be reduced, and the breed of tigers will improve. At the same time, the ratio of the number of tigers and tigresses in the tiger reserves of the state will improve.



