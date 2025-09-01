ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan To Welcome Tigers From Madhya Pradesh And Uttarakhand To Prevent Inbreeding, Boost Genetic Diversity

According to experts, same blood relations among tigers in Rajasthan cause genetic problem, so the new initiative will ensure healthy breeding of big cats.

Rajasthan To Welcome Tigers From Madhya Pradesh And Uttarakhand To Prevent Inbreeding, Boost Genetic Diversity
Representational image. (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST

2 Min Read

Alwar: Rajasthan's tiger reserves will soon welcome seven tigers and tigresses from Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given its approval for this interstate translocation, marking a milestone in the state’s tiger conservation initiatives.

This winter, the tigers will be relocated to the Mukundra Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserves. Forest minister Sanjay Sharma highlighted the long-standing demand for such a move, emphasising that it would reduce the reliance on Ranthambore for tiger rehabilitation.

A historic first in Rajasthan

Tigers from other states will be brought to Rajasthan for the first time. Wildlife expert Lokesh Khandelwal said this will be the first time after the tiger project started in the state in 1973, when tigers and tigresses will be shifted from tiger reserves of other states to Rajasthan.

Till now, most of the tigers have been shifted from Ranthambore and a tiger from Sariska was shifted to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve some time back, but the Sariska tiger could not acclimatise with the shifting and died there shortly after. However, to improve the gene pool, the government had planned an interstate corridor for tigers.

At present, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve has five tigers, including one cub and two female sub-adult tigresses. At the same time, the number of tigers in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve is seven. There is a possibility of bringing about seven tigers and tigresses from Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. By virtue of this, the number of tigers in these two tiger reserves is expected to increase to about 20.

India's first tiger rehabilitation in Sariska

According to Khandelwal, after Sariska was declared tiger-less in 2005, tigers were relocated from Ranthambore to Sariska in 2008. This was the country's first tiger rehabilitation. Till now, all the tiger reserves of the state have tigers and tigresses or their offspring brought from Ranthambore.

Many of these males and females have a blood relation. According to experts, this can cause many genetic problems. There is a risk of infection, but now with the arrival of tigers and tigresses from other states, the risk of infection will be reduced, and the breed of tigers will improve. At the same time, the ratio of the number of tigers and tigresses in the tiger reserves of the state will improve.

Read more

  1. Corbett Tiger Reserve Preparing Conservation Plan For Safeguarding Big Cats
  2. Wild Encounters Turn Deadly: 3,251 Killed By Tigers, Elephants In 5 Years In India

Alwar: Rajasthan's tiger reserves will soon welcome seven tigers and tigresses from Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has given its approval for this interstate translocation, marking a milestone in the state’s tiger conservation initiatives.

This winter, the tigers will be relocated to the Mukundra Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserves. Forest minister Sanjay Sharma highlighted the long-standing demand for such a move, emphasising that it would reduce the reliance on Ranthambore for tiger rehabilitation.

A historic first in Rajasthan

Tigers from other states will be brought to Rajasthan for the first time. Wildlife expert Lokesh Khandelwal said this will be the first time after the tiger project started in the state in 1973, when tigers and tigresses will be shifted from tiger reserves of other states to Rajasthan.

Till now, most of the tigers have been shifted from Ranthambore and a tiger from Sariska was shifted to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve some time back, but the Sariska tiger could not acclimatise with the shifting and died there shortly after. However, to improve the gene pool, the government had planned an interstate corridor for tigers.

At present, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve has five tigers, including one cub and two female sub-adult tigresses. At the same time, the number of tigers in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve is seven. There is a possibility of bringing about seven tigers and tigresses from Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. By virtue of this, the number of tigers in these two tiger reserves is expected to increase to about 20.

India's first tiger rehabilitation in Sariska

According to Khandelwal, after Sariska was declared tiger-less in 2005, tigers were relocated from Ranthambore to Sariska in 2008. This was the country's first tiger rehabilitation. Till now, all the tiger reserves of the state have tigers and tigresses or their offspring brought from Ranthambore.

Many of these males and females have a blood relation. According to experts, this can cause many genetic problems. There is a risk of infection, but now with the arrival of tigers and tigresses from other states, the risk of infection will be reduced, and the breed of tigers will improve. At the same time, the ratio of the number of tigers and tigresses in the tiger reserves of the state will improve.

Read more

  1. Corbett Tiger Reserve Preparing Conservation Plan For Safeguarding Big Cats
  2. Wild Encounters Turn Deadly: 3,251 Killed By Tigers, Elephants In 5 Years In India

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIGERS IN RAJASTHANTIGER GENETIC DIVERSITYRAJASTHAN TIGER INBREEDINGNTCARAJASTHAN TIGER CONSERVATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.