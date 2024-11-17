Rajasthan To Set Up Ayurveda Centre To Boost Tourism

Jaipur: On the concluding day of Ayurveda Kumbh Samyogam 2024 by the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) on Sunday, deputy chief minister Diya Kumari announced that a large Ayurveda centre will come up in the state to boost tourism.

She accused the previous government of not doing any work to promote Ayurveda, an ancient heritage, but the Modi government opened a dedicated ministry for it and the youths are inclined to learn it like never before.

A world record was created on the closing session of Samyogam 2024 with the chanting of Charak Samhita, the ancient book on medicine and surgery, by 2,500 domestic and foreign students.

Ayurveda Kumbh Samyogam 2024, which started on Friday under the aegis of Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad and National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur and Jodhpur, concluded on Sunday.

Kumari said the NDA government at the centre brought many schemes on Ayurveda, which increased awareness among the people and massively benefited them. Even during the Covid-19 period, drinking Ayurvedic decoction boosted their immunity. Now, the youths have shifted from allopathy to Ayurveda, natural medicine and yoga. Allopathy medicines do not provide full benefits and also have long-term side effects, whereas Ayurveda is completely safe. Treatment of any disease from its root is possible only in Ayurveda.

She said there was not a single international centre for Ayurveda in the state for research and learning the subject of Ayurveda. In such a situation, there is a plan to set up a big centre of Ayurveda in Rajasthan, so that tourists can also come here and take advantage of Ayurveda and people from across the country and abroad can come and take up research.

Students chanting verses from the Charak Samhita at the Ayurveda Kumbh Samyogam 2024 (ETV Bharat)

She further said an investment of Rs 1,500 crores has been allocated for Rising Rajasthan. The amount of investment in it is less because Rajasthan has the availability of land, solar energy and natural resources. So if Ayurveda-related centres come up here, they will get a good response.

Vice-chancellor of the National Institute of Ayurveda Prof Sanjeev Sharma said the three-day Samvaadhanam program has set a world record. A one-hour-long Charak Samhita recitation was done here, in which students from all over the country and some foreign students participated and collectively recited the Samhita. The knowledge of Ayurveda is in the Samhitas which are in Sanskrit. Many books can be written on every sutra of the Samhitas. It is very important to understand their meaning. Its purpose was also that students and scientists should connect with the feelings of the original Ayurveda and use it for public welfare.

Sharma said the Centre and other states have rolled out many ambitious plans for the promotion of Ayurveda, and as far as the NIA is concerned, it is no longer limited to one campus. It is being promoted in the hope of world health. Six more centres are working in Rajasthan itself. Haryana started a project of NIA in Panchkula and an agreement has been signed with the Philippines to set up an Ayurveda institute there.

During the program, Kumari also released a book on Ayurveda and honoured the senior Ayurveda practitioners of the state.