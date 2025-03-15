Rajasthan: Three Youths Killed In Hit-and-run Accident In Dungarpur

Dungarpur: In a horrific road accident reported from Rajasthan, three youths were killed after a speeding car rammed two motorcycles in Dungarpur district of the state on Saturday, officials said.

The mishap took place near Panchvati bus stand under Sagwara police station limits of the district.

According to ASI Rameshchandra of Sagwara police station, the incident came to light after Posh, son of Ishwarchandra Bhatt resident of Khargada filed a report at the police station.

In his complaint, Posh said that on Friday he had gone to Sagwara for personal work. In the evening, while returning home, he met Kapil Bhatt, son of Kuria Dave at Galiakot mode, Posh said, adding both of them left for Khargada on their bikes.

According to Posh, a speeding car bearing Gujarat registration number rammed both of them from behind near the green house ahead of Galiakot Road Panchvati bus stand. While Kapil died on the spot, Posh also fell down from his bike in the accident even as the two-wheeler was also damaged, the latter said.

After the accident, the car driver sped up the vehicle and about 200 meters ahead, hit another bike carrying three youths. The car driver also lost control and hit a pole and landed in the field while the persons traveling in the vehicle fled from the spot as per Posh.

In the second collision, Manoj son of Mohan Malivad of Padra Chadoli also died on the spot, while another youth Mehul son of Kantilal Dendor was admitted to Sagwara hospital in critical condition where he died during treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the case while the bodies have been taken into custody.