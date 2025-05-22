Rajasthan | Three Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Bikaner's Woollen Mill

Bikaner: At least three sanitation workers lost their lives due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank at a woollen mill in the Karni Nagar Industrial Area under the Mukta Prasad Police Station limits here on Thursday, police said.

Police said the victims, identified as Anil from Shivbari, Sagar from Pratap Basti, and Ganesh from Gogagate, died after inhaling toxic gases inside the tank.

The septic tank used to collect chemically laden water generated during the washing of threads in the woollen mill. When the tank required routine cleaning, the labourers were called in. The tragedy unfolded when one worker descended into the tank but failed to respond. Concerned, two others followed to check on him, police said.

Police officer Dhirendra Singh from Mukta Prasad Nagar Police Station confirmed the deaths and stated that no formal complaint has been received yet. "The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary, while another worker, Om Prakash, who was involved in the operation, is currently undergoing treatment at PBM Hospital," Singh said.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, he said, "PM Modi ji, an accident happened in Bikaner during your visit, yet you neither offered help to the affected families, nor expressed any sympathy."