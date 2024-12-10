Three Of Family Die By Suicide In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur: In a tragic incident, three members of a family — a mother and her two sons — allegedly died by suicide here in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Navratan Singh (27), his brother Pradeep Singh (24), and their mother, Bhanwari Devi, from Bigmi village.

According to Rural SP Ram Murti Joshi, initial investigations suggest a family dispute as the cause of the incident. Police recovered a note at the scene, which is now part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Viral social media screenshots, allegedly shared by Navratan before his death, accused several individuals of being responsible for the family’s plight. These WhatsApp screenshots and a note naming these individuals were sent to the police.

The family was reportedly under severe mental distress due to a dowry harassment case filed against them. Police suspect that the pressures stemming from this legal dispute led to the tragedy.

“Investigations are underway, and all angles, including the accusations in the viral messages, are being examined,” SP Joshi stated.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.