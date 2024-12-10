ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Die By Suicide In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Police suspect family dispute behind tragic deaths; viral WhatsApp messages, screenshots name alleged culprits in dowry harassment case linked to the family with investigation ongoing.

ETV Bharat
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 48 minutes ago

Jodhpur: In a tragic incident, three members of a family — a mother and her two sons — allegedly died by suicide here in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Navratan Singh (27), his brother Pradeep Singh (24), and their mother, Bhanwari Devi, from Bigmi village.

According to Rural SP Ram Murti Joshi, initial investigations suggest a family dispute as the cause of the incident. Police recovered a note at the scene, which is now part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Viral social media screenshots, allegedly shared by Navratan before his death, accused several individuals of being responsible for the family’s plight. These WhatsApp screenshots and a note naming these individuals were sent to the police.

The family was reportedly under severe mental distress due to a dowry harassment case filed against them. Police suspect that the pressures stemming from this legal dispute led to the tragedy.

“Investigations are underway, and all angles, including the accusations in the viral messages, are being examined,” SP Joshi stated.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan: Constable Shoots Female Colleague; Later Attempts Suicide In Chittorgarh
  2. Man Dies By Suicide After Allegedly Pressured To Convert In Chhattisgarh; Wife Among Four Arrested

Jodhpur: In a tragic incident, three members of a family — a mother and her two sons — allegedly died by suicide here in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Navratan Singh (27), his brother Pradeep Singh (24), and their mother, Bhanwari Devi, from Bigmi village.

According to Rural SP Ram Murti Joshi, initial investigations suggest a family dispute as the cause of the incident. Police recovered a note at the scene, which is now part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Viral social media screenshots, allegedly shared by Navratan before his death, accused several individuals of being responsible for the family’s plight. These WhatsApp screenshots and a note naming these individuals were sent to the police.

The family was reportedly under severe mental distress due to a dowry harassment case filed against them. Police suspect that the pressures stemming from this legal dispute led to the tragedy.

“Investigations are underway, and all angles, including the accusations in the viral messages, are being examined,” SP Joshi stated.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan: Constable Shoots Female Colleague; Later Attempts Suicide In Chittorgarh
  2. Man Dies By Suicide After Allegedly Pressured To Convert In Chhattisgarh; Wife Among Four Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JODHPUR SUICIDEJODHPUR MASS SUICIDEMOTHER SONS SUICIDERAJASTHANJODHPUR MOTHER SONS SUICIDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.