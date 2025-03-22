Rajasthan Temple Priest Stabbed To Death By Another Seer After Dispute Over 'Aarti'; CCTVs Turned Off Before Crime

Dausa: A temple priest was stabbed to death allegedly by another seer after an argument over a ritual in Rajasthan's Dausa district late Friday evening.

The crime took place on the premises of Panchmukhi Balaji temple in Didwana falling under the Lalsot police station area of the district. Police say that prima facie there was a fight between the two sadhus over the matter of performing aarti.

Giving details, a police official said on Friday evening, at the time of aarti (a Hindu prayer ritual) in the temple, there was an argument between Parshuram Das Maharaj and another sadhu Shivpal.

As the argument intensified, Shivpal allegedly stabbed Das to death and fled from the spot. He was later arrested by police from Sawai Madhopur Road in an injured condition.

As soon as the body of the Sadhu was found in the temple premises, there was a stir in the surrounding area. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot and some of them informed the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Lalsot Dinesh Agarwal, DSP Dilip Meena and Lalsot Police Station Officer Kishan Meena reached the spot and inspected the scene of the crime. The police also called the FSL team on the spot.

Police sources said that it is possible that the dispute took place over authority in the temple. At present the police are interrogating the accused seer to know what transpired and led to the murder.

Accused Sadhu Turned Off CCTV Before Committing The Crime

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agarwal said that prima facie there was a fight between the two over the matter of performing aarti. When police searched for the footage from the CCTV installed in the temple, they came to know that it had been switched off right before the crime took place, the police official said.

One of the cameras captured Shivpal turning off the CCTV minutes before the incident. Soon after, police teams started searching for the accused Sadhu who was detained after a few hours albeit in injured condition. Shivpal was admitted to Lalsot Hospital for treatment.