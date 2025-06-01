Rajasthan Teen Boy Kidnapped, Family Finds Note Stating He Has Been Killed

Dausa: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped while returning home after delivering food to his father at his shop in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Sunday, police said.

Shivam's bicycle and a note stating he has been killed were found around 300 metres away from the shop. Based on family's complaint, a case has been registered at Mehandipur Balaji police station and probe is underway, they added.

The incident took place on Udaypura Road in Mehandipur Balaji area of Dausa district on Sunday afternoon. A police team reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage of the spot.

Mehandipur Balaji police station in-charge Gaurav Pradhan said after receiving the family's complaint, he reached the spot with his team and found Shivam's bicycle lying on Udaypura Road. A note was found near the bicycle, stating that the boy has killed and the body will be found at 7:30 pm, he said. The case is being probed from all angles and the CCTV footage of the area is being examined.

Pradhan said that the teenager's father Balram Harisona runs a furniture shop in front of Dharamshala. On Sunday, Shivam reached the shop on his bicycle to deliver food to his father and left after around half an hour. However, when he did not return home after a long time, his family members asked his father and learnt that he had left the shop long ago.

After this, the family started searching for Shivam and found his bicycle and the letter 300 metres away from the shop. The letter triggered panic among family members and they immediately informed the police.