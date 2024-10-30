ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Teacher Suspended For Giving Random Marks To Class 10 Students Without Checking Papers

Jaipur: Rajasthan's education department has suspended a teacher for allotting random marks to students without checking their answer sheets for the Class 10 Board exam.

Senior teacher Nimisha Rani has been suspended with immediate effect for giving arbitrary marks without checking the answer sheets of the science exam held for Class 10 of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, an official statement read.

Rani was posted at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Bhagwan Ganj of Ajmer district, the release said.