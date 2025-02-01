ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Teacher Comes To School Drunk, Beats Students In Barmer; Video Goes Viral

Barmer: In a shocking incident, a teacher came to the school in a drunken state and started beating the students in Rajasthan's Barmer, locals alleged.

Following the complaint, the local authorities have suspended the accused teacher with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The incident came to light at the Kukon Ki Dhani Government Primary School of Gudamalani subdivision area of the district. According to Kehraram, a local resident, the teacher identified as Vijay Kumar came to the school drunk on Friday and started beating the children with a stick.

“The beating left impressions on the hands of students and left them swollen. On receiving this information, when we also reached the school, the teacher misbehaved and threatened to register a case of obstructing government work,” Kehraram said.