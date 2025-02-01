Rajasthan: Teacher Comes To School Drunk, Beats Students In Barmer; Video Goes Viral

Barmer: In a shocking incident, a teacher came to the school in a drunken state and started beating the students in Rajasthan's Barmer, locals alleged.
Following the complaint, the local authorities have suspended the accused teacher with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
The incident came to light at the Kukon Ki Dhani Government Primary School of Gudamalani subdivision area of the district. According to Kehraram, a local resident, the teacher identified as Vijay Kumar came to the school drunk on Friday and started beating the children with a stick.
“The beating left impressions on the hands of students and left them swollen. On receiving this information, when we also reached the school, the teacher misbehaved and threatened to register a case of obstructing government work,” Kehraram said.
Chief Block Education Officer Omprakash Kadwasra said that on receiving the information, the concerned official was sent for investigation, who took statements of villagers and staff.
It is learnt that a letter has been written to the department for further action against the accused teacher. District Education Officer Krishna Singh Mahechha has issued an order suspending the accused teacher Vijay Kumar Teacher Level-2 with immediate effect and has asked him to report to the headquarters at Gadra Road.
Meanwhile, the purported video of the inebriated teacher at the school has gone viral on the Internet and has caused shock among netizens.
