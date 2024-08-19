ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Student Stabbed By Classmate 2 Days Ago, Dies In Udaipur Hospital

Udaipur: Hours after his sister tied rakhi on his wrist, a student, who was stabbed by his classmate three days back, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Monday.

He had been undergoing treatment at MB Hospital and his body has been shifted to the mortuary. Prior to post-mortem, the district administration has informed his family.

The incident has triggered a protest across the district with a large number of people gathering at the hospital premises. Security arrangements have been tightened and slogans are being raised on the campus. Restrictions have been imposed on the entry of outsiders at the main gate of the hospital. A huge contingent of police personnel has been deployed in the city and additional forces have been sent to the hospital. Collector Arvind Kumar Poswal, Udaipur SP and Udaipur Rural MLA Phool Singh Meena are present at the spot.

Cabinet Minister Babulal Kharari said that the student has been reported dead. "All efforts were made to save him. A team of specialists came from Jaipur and Kota but despite this, we could not save him," Kharari said. "May God give strength to the family. I appeal to people to maintain peace. Law will take its course. Whoever responsible for the incident should get the harshest punishment," he added.

On August 16, there was an argument between the deceased and his classmate over homework. The accused student told during interrogation that he had asked for the victim's homework copy but he gave it to someone else. This led to a dispute between the two. But the situation had calmed down. However, the accused kept a knife in his scooter and after the lunch break was over, he attacked the victim, leaving him seriously injured. After this, the accused student fled with his scooter while the injured was admitted to MB Hospital.