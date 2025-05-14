Rajasthan Class 10 Student Ends Life After Announcement Of CBSE Results

Kota: A student, who secured 61 percent marks in the CBSE Class 10 exam, allegedly died by suicide after being dissatisfied with the exam results in Rajasthan's Kota, police said.

The results of class 10th were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday.

Jawahar Nagar police station officer Ram Laxman Gurjar said that the student, 15, hailing from Jehanabad district of Bihar, was living on rent with his family in Talwandi area of Kota for the last one year. According to the police officer, the student secured 61 percent marks in the exam, which he felt was less and took the extreme step.

The family members said that after seeing his result, the student locked himself in the room. When his mother went to the room, she found her son in a state of suicide as per the family. With the help of neighbors, he was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed on Wednesday.

Police station officer Ram Laxman Gurjar said that they have started investigation in connection with the incident and the body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

In the class 10 exam the results of which were declared by the CBSE on Tuesday, over 93 per cent of students have cleared the exams with girls outperforming boys by over two percentage points as per the CBSE data.

According to the data, 93.66 per cent of candidates cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 93.60 per cent.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.