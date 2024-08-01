ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board To Conduct Tablet-Based Tests To Curb Paper Leak Menace

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 1, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

Talks with multiple companies regard this decision is underway, Staff Selection Board Chairman Major General Alok Raj said. Under this new method, students will neither be given answer sheets nor computers during exams. Instead, they would have to take the tests on the tablets provided to them, said the board.

Jaipur: To deal with the issue of rising cases of paper leak in the state, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has decided to go digital and conduct Tablet Based Tests (TBT) in important recruitment examinations including that of junior instructors.

Despite taking steps like banning internet during exams and making the candidates register their presence at the examination center one hour before the test begins, the problem of paper leak could not curbed. Hence, the decision by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board to conduct (TBTs).

Candidates started fuming with anger after cases of paper leak in examinations such as Librarian Recruitment, JEN Civil, REET Level-II, Constable Recruitment, SI Recruitment, CHO, Forest Guard and Second Grade Teacher Recruitment came under scrutiny.

So, the board had to pull its sleeves up for ensuring damage control and finally came up with the decision to take the aid of the digital system to ensure fair examinations. Staff Selection Board Chairman Major General Alok Raj said that computer-based tests can be conducted for only 20,000 candidates in the state.

"Even in that case, the credibility of the computer centers is quite low," Raj added. From the perspective of transparency, the capacity has been reduced drastically. In such a situation, at present, exams with less examinees like Junior Instructor will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode itself. "The TBT mode will commence soon," he added.

It is to be noted that talks with multiple companies regard this decision is underway. TBT will be conducted in government schools but neither will answer papers be given to students nor will computers be installed. In their places, tablets will be distributed to conduct the exams, Raj added.

The questions will reflect tablet and the candidates will have to chose the answer from the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. "We will not depend on supervisors because there are chances of them being technologically-challenged.

"We will install a unique system on the tablets that won't work in any other mode, ensuring privacy and fairness during exams," he added.

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN PAPER LEAK

