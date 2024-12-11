ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Speaker Devnani's Car Chased By Suspicious Vehicle, Claim Sources

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani was travelling to his hometown when he was chased by a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday.

By PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's car was allegedly chased by a suspicious vehicle while he was travelling from Jaipur to Ajmer on Tuesday, a police source said. The escort of his car alerted police following which teams were sent to the highway to ensure his safety, the source said.

According to the source, Devnani was travelling to his hometown when the suspicious car, in which three youths were present, started chasing his vehicle for some time on the highway. They also shot videos of his car with their mobile phones. The speaker reached Ajmer safety, sources said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

