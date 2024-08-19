ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: SOG Files FIR Against Paper Leak Case Mastermind's Girlfriend For Fake Certificates

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has registered an FIR against the girlfriend of the mastermind of paper leak case for submitting fake certificates in four competitive exams.

Priyanka Vishnoi, girlfriend of paper leak case mastermind Bhupendra Saran, had appeared in four competitive exams in four years and her degrees were also found to be fake. Recently, Priyanka was selected in the PTI recruitment exam of the Staff Selection Board but her selection was stayed after the matter surfaced. Following which, SOG has registered an FIR against her in a fake degree case.

VK Singh, ADG of SOG said Priyanka took the VDO recruitment exam and gave information about passing BA from Gujarat. She made a backdated PGDCA degree from OPJS University. Then, she took the librarian recruitment exam and informed that she will get a degree in library sciences from Shikohabad University of Uttar Pradesh while for PTI recruitment, she had submitted a fake DPEd degree offered by OPJS University. During investigation, SOG has found all the four degrees to be fake. Singh said.

Earlier, SOG caught Bhupendra from Bengaluru in a teacher recruitment exam paper leak case. After probing the matter, it came to light that he has links with many recruitment examinations. Currently, Bhupendra is lodged in jail and several fake degrees were found after raiding his house.