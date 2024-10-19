Rajasthan Paper Leak Case: SOG Intensifies Raids; 50+ Arrests So Far

Jaipur: The Special Operational Group (SOG) on Saturday raided at least 20 locations in the state in connection with the Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination paper leak case and rigging in executive officer (EO) recruitment exam, officials said.
Over 50 police officers and jawans were involved in the operation that began on Saturday morning, they said.
The raids triggered panic across the state, with the SOG detaining several individuals for interrogation for their suspected role in the paper leak and EO exam scam.
Police said the SOG took at least seven accused in custody in Khajwana village of Nagaur district. The local police also assisted the team and monitored the operation after getting the information.
At least eight persons were under surveillance in the Khajwana village for their alleged involvement in the EO exam scam.
Over 50 Accused Arrested
According to police, more than 50 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak case. Former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) members Ramuram Raika and Babulal Katara, 44 trainee sub-inspectors, and 30 document leak gang members are among them.
Meanwhile, a dummy candidate was also detained in Nokha, Bikaner, and the SOG will likely file a chargesheet in the case.
About SI Paper Leak Case
In 2021, a question paper of the sub-inspector examination was allegedly leaked from a school in Jaipur's Hasanpura area. However, the case was registered in February 2024 by the SOG of the Rajasthan Police.
As many as 37 officers from different police stations who got hold of the exam papers in advance were arrested. The SOG alleged that the school principal and examination centre superintendent were among the accused.
