Rajasthan Paper Leak Case: SOG Intensifies Raids; 50+ Arrests So Far

Jaipur: The Special Operational Group (SOG) on Saturday raided at least 20 locations in the state in connection with the Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination paper leak case and rigging in executive officer (EO) recruitment exam, officials said.

Over 50 police officers and jawans were involved in the operation that began on Saturday morning, they said.

The raids triggered panic across the state, with the SOG detaining several individuals for interrogation for their suspected role in the paper leak and EO exam scam.

Police said the SOG took at least seven accused in custody in Khajwana village of Nagaur district. The local police also assisted the team and monitored the operation after getting the information.

At least eight persons were under surveillance in the Khajwana village for their alleged involvement in the EO exam scam.

Over 50 Accused Arrested