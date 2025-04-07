ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Snake Catcher Rescues Injured Cobra, Saves Its Life with Timely Treatment

Jaisalmer: A snake catcher in this Rajasthan city gave a new lease of life to a cobra battling serious injuries. After getting the information, he took the injured cobra to the hospital and saved its life through timely treatment.

His efforts also ended a sudden commotion near a hotel on Ramgarh Road here as people panicked at the sight of the deadly snake, which was lying on the ground in an unconscious state. Thankfully, some of the eyewitnesses present there informed the famous snake catcher, Imran.

After reaching the spot, he saw the snake closely and found that its spine was broken.

“The snake was completely unconscious but was breathing. I immediately picked up the snake and took it straight to the veterinary hospital,” he said.

“The doctors started treating the cobra after an X-ray and checkup. Plaster was applied on its broken bone. During the treatment, the snake started regaining consciousness, and gradually, its condition started improving,” he said.