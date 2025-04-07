Rajasthan Snake Catcher Rescues Injured Cobra, Saves Its Life with Timely Treatment

Jaisalmer: A snake catcher in this Rajasthan city gave a new lease of life to a cobra battling serious injuries. After getting the information, he took the injured cobra to the hospital and saved its life through timely treatment.
His efforts also ended a sudden commotion near a hotel on Ramgarh Road here as people panicked at the sight of the deadly snake, which was lying on the ground in an unconscious state. Thankfully, some of the eyewitnesses present there informed the famous snake catcher, Imran.
After reaching the spot, he saw the snake closely and found that its spine was broken.
“The snake was completely unconscious but was breathing. I immediately picked up the snake and took it straight to the veterinary hospital,” he said.
“The doctors started treating the cobra after an X-ray and checkup. Plaster was applied on its broken bone. During the treatment, the snake started regaining consciousness, and gradually, its condition started improving,” he said.
‘Snakes necessary for ecosystem’
After this incident, Imran made a special appeal to the people. He said that snakes should not be killed. “It should be rescued and left in a safe place, as every living being has as much right on this earth as we do,” he said.
“Cobra snakes play a critical role in our ecosystem. It controls the number of pests like rats in fields and forests. If we kill them, the balance of nature is disturbed,” he said.
Imran said that the cobra snake which was taken to the veterinary hospital is now recovering. “Soon it will be released back in its natural habitat. This incident is not just a rescue but a lesson that humanity should not be limited to humans only,” he added.