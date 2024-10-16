Rajasthan: Snake Bites Five Members Of A Family; 2 Dead; 3 Hurt

Karauli (Rajasthan): Five members of a family were bitten by a snake, following which two died while three are undergoing treatment. The incident took place in Machi village in Karauli in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Officials added that the villagers killed the snake.

Dr Ramkesh Meena, Chief Medical Officer, Ijila hospital said, that one Pushpendra Singh was bitten by a snake in the Machi village. "Pushpendra's kin admitted him to our hospital but he died during treatment. His four-year-old son Govirt Singh was referred to a hospital in Jaipur, but he also died during treatment," added Dr Meena.

Three other members of the family - Nagendra Singh, Babu Singh and Deependra Singh - have been admitted to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a woman identified as Ankita Singh was also bitten by a snake, officials said. They further said that Ankita's kin first took her to a place of a god but afterwards they admitted her to the district hospital.

It is understood that the villagers have sought the help of the forest department to catch another snake, which is roaming in the village and its vicinity. Dr Meena urged the villagers to bring the affected people immediately to the hospital. "If the affected person if not admitted immediately, he or she may die due to the snake's poison," added Dr Meena.